Yes, doomscrolling is harmful to your health

CLEVELAND, OH — It turns out that all that scrolling through your phone is harmful to your health and wellbeing.

Doctor Adam Borland, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic says what’s known as doomscrolling can fuel stress, anxiety, and even disrupt sleep.

He says to avoid this, set screen time limits.

He suggests starting with realistic goals and using an alarm to signal when your screen time is up.

He says once the alarm goes off, do something more positive for mental health, like going for a walk or doing a hobby.