Police say 5 people have died in a shooting in Stade in northern Germany

BERLIN — Five people were killed in a shooting on Monday at a youth welfare facility in the northern German town of Stade, police said. Two people were arrested, including the suspected shooter.

There were also injuries, police said, but they did not give a figure.

Police said the shooting took place in the facility on Dankersstrasse, a street south of the town center. They said that there was no danger to the public.

Two suspects were arrested, one of whom is believed to have fired the shots. Police said they were working to establish the background to the shooting and what exactly happened.

Germany’s gun laws are more restrictive than those in the United States, and mass shootings are rare but not unheard-of.

Stade has about 50,000 inhabitants and is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Hamburg.

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