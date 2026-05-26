North Korea launches unidentified projectile over the sea

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea launched an unidentified projectile off its west coast Tuesday, South Korea's military said.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details.

It followed another launch by the North on April 19, in which it fired multiple short-range missiles in what state-media described as a demonstration of cluster bomb warheads.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has focused on expanding his nuclear and missile arsenals since nuclear diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to return to talks with Kim, and but Pyongyang has so far ignored the overtures and urged Washington to drop demands for the North’s nuclear disarmament as a precondition for talks.

Kim has taken an increasingly hardline stance toward South Korea, which he has declared his country’s permanent and most hostile enemy while diplomacy is stalled and tensions rise over his nuclear ambitions.

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