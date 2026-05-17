At least 3 people killed in largest Ukrainian drone strike on Moscow in months

KYIV, Ukraine — At least three people died in what appears to be the largest Ukrainian drone strike in months on Moscow and the surrounding areas, according to reports by Russian authorities.

A woman died after drones hit her house in the city of Khimki, just northwest of the Russian capital, as part of the “massive” strike on the Moscow region, local Gov. Andrei Vorobyev reported on Sunday morning. He said another person remained trapped under the rubble.

Two men were also killed in the village of Pogorelki, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of Moscow, after drone debris fell on a construction site, Vorobyev added. In social media updates, he said Ukrainian drones had also damaged unspecified “infrastructure” and several high-rises.

The Moscow region surrounds, but does not include, the Russian capital. In Moscow itself, at least 12 people were wounded in the nighttime strikes — mostly near the entrance to the city’s oil refinery, according to mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin reported the “technology” of the refinery has not been damaged.

Russian defenses shot down 81 drones headed for Moscow overnight, state agency Tass reported, citing Sobyanin, marking the largest attack on the capital in over a year.

Russia's largest airport — Moscow's Sheremetyevo — said drone debris had fallen on its premises without causing damage.

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