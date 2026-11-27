NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie was on Friday found guilty of the manslaughter of 123 of his followers, the latest in a series of convictions against him for the deaths of hundreds of his followers.

The founder and pastor of the Good News International Church was found guilty of asking his followers to fast to death in order to meet Jesus. He was convicted together with 29 of his followers, including his wife Rhoda Mumbua, at a trial in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Authorities in 2023 uncovered more than 400 bodies in mass graves scattered across a vast ranch near Malindi town, where Mackenzie’s followers had relocated to evade scrutiny.

Children were reportedly the first to succumb to the starvation.

Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison on Nov. 7 for the murder of 191 people, including 190 children and one adult. He's facing a series of trials on various charges reflecting different ways members of his organization died.

He was also convicted on Wednesday of child cruelty and radicalization in a separate case.

Mackenzie is due to be sentenced on the child cruelty and radicalization charges in December.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.