Israeli strikes in Gaza overnight killed eight Palestinians, hospital officials there said, while a British military monitor said a tanker reported an explosion near it in the Persian Gulf west of Dubai. In Yemen, overnight strikes were reported in Sanaa, the capital controlled by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Thursday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli strikes kill eight people in Gaza

Three Israeli strikes overnight into Thursday killed eight Palestinians in Gaza City and Central Gaza, according to health officials at Shifa hospital and Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital, where the casualties were taken.

A strike on a residential apartment in Deir Al-Balah City in central Gaza killed a man and his wife, health officials said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that the military killed Khaled Abu Nada, who oversaw economic and education affairs for Hamas in Gaza, in the overnight strike.

Two other strikes in Gaza City killed three people each, according to the Shifa hospital.

Israel’s military said that one of the strikes targeted three militants without elaborating, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the other strike.

The overnight casualties are the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes have persisted more than a year after a ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas.

At least 74,746 Palestinians have been killed in more than three years of war in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains casualty records that are seen as generally reliable but do not offer a breakdown of civilians and militants.

Strikes reported in Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa

Iran-backed Houthi rebel media reported that strikes were carried out overnight into Thursday on Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa. Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV blamed the attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify these claims.

Two residents, one in the south and one in the north of the city, said they heard explosions overnight.

Khalil al-Makhlafi, who lives in the southern part of Sanaa, said his home is located near military camps, in an area where explosions are frequent.

“We have to endure these sounds every now and then, and they have health implications for our kids,” al-Makhlafi said. The second resident, Randa al-Mahwiti, reported hearing explosions in the northern part of Sanaa.

Yemen's humanitarian crisis is deepening

Leaders from the United Nations and an international organization took part in rare visits to war-torn Yemen, warning donors and the media are ignoring the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Tom Fletcher, the U.N. humanitarian chief, warned that hunger is affecting millions of people.

Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said in a separate visit this week that millions of people in northern Yemen are relying on just a handful of “overstretched and underfunded" national and international aid groups. He called on all of the sides to protect civilians and allow humanitarian aid.

The number of people displaced in Yemen has reached 360,000 since the conflict escalated in August, according to U.N. figures, as fighting continues unabated across parts of the country between Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government forces.

Tanker reports explosion in waters west of Dubai

A British military monitor, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, said early Thursday that the captain of a tanker located 93 kilometers (58 miles) west of Dubai reported an explosion caused by "an unknown projectile in close proximity to the tanker" overnight. The UKMTO said no damage to the tanker was reported, and all crew were safe and accounted for.

There has been an increase recently of incidents involving commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby waters. The strategic waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, through which about a fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passed before the Iran war, has been effectively shut by Iran's attacks on shipping since the start of the war in February.

October saw the highest number of reported attacks on commercial shipping since March, during the war’s opening weeks, according to the UKMTO. The organization has also noted that some ships have been reluctant to report incidents.

Separately, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said the body of a Jordanian crew member reported missing after an attack on his vessel in the Strait of Hormuz had been recovered. The Nov. 17 attack wounded 11 other crew members, who were forced to abandon ship, according to the vessel’s owner, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

FlyDubai resumes ticket sales for direct flights between Israel and Dubai

FlyDubai has resumed selling tickets for direct flights between Israel and Dubai after an axe-wielding pilot attempted to seize control of a plane in October and crash it into Israel's main airport. Passengers overpowered the pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, and the plane landed in Saudi Arabia.

Israel suspended direct flights to Dubai after the attack while it reviewed security procedures, including how the pilot, an Omani national, had been allowed to fly to Tel Aviv despite Israel and Oman having no diplomatic relations.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Transportation Ministry said FlyDubai’s direct flights could resume subject to approval from Israeli security services, following a delegation’s visit to the United Arab Emirates. Israel’s domestic and foreign intelligence services declined to comment on whether approval had been granted.

Tickets are now on sale for flights beginning Dec. 3. ___

Associated Press writer Melanie Lidman contributed from Tel Aviv, Israel.

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