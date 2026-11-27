The Iran-backed Houthi rebels report that an air strike in southwestern Yemen has killed at least 11 people, including children.

Meanwhile, top officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are holding a meeting of their defense pact that is expected to discuss Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. And a senior Hamas official says the son of the group's leader was targeted by an Israeli strike but survived.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here.

Houthis say strike in southwest Yemen left 11 dead

The Houthi-run health ministry said Friday that a strike on a densely populated area in southwestern Yemen killed at least 11 people, including children, the latest attack in the fight between the Iran-backed rebel group and government forces backed by Saudi Arabia.

Ministry spokesperson Anees al-Asbahi said on X that an airstrike hit a cinema building in Turbah city in Taiz province early Friday morning, killing people including children who sold ice cream in the area and had been living in part of the building. Al-Asbahi didn’t provide details of how many children were killed and said the death toll was preliminary as rescuers are trying to pull out more bodies from under the rubble.

He blamed the strike on Saudi Arabia. The AP couldn’t independently verify his claims and the Saudi coalition made no public comment about this incident.

Footage aired by Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV showed a destroyed building and people digging through the rubble to recover the bodies of several children. The AP couldn’t independently verify the footage.

Hamas official says son of group’s chief negotiator survived Israeli strike

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas’ decision-making political bureau, said Friday that the only surviving son of the group's leader escaped a targeted Israeli strike.

Naim made the claim in a post on X, adding that Khalil al-Hayya’s son was targeted alongside his family, and the family of his brother who was killed in an Israeli strike earlier this year.

The strike that allegedly targeted al-Hayya’s son on Friday was carried out on a residential apartment in Gaza City, wounding six people, including one critically, according to health officials at Shifa hospital.

Hamas condemned the strike, accusing Israel of repeated ceasefire violations in the war-battered territory. Israel’s military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday’s alleged targeting comes months after al-Hayya lost another son, Azzam, in an Israeli strike on Gaza. Israeli strikes have killed several top Hamas leaders and their family members throughout the war.

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas last year, Israel has continued to carry out attacks against Gaza, where the Health Ministry has reported more than 1,700 killed since the ceasefire took effect.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey hold defense pact talks

Top diplomats and defense and military officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are meeting in Islamabad to discuss developments in the Middle East, including ongoing attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The meeting is being held under a trilateral defense pact that treats an attack on any member as an attack on all three.

The Joint Mecca Defense Agreement was signed in August by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Erdogan formally approved the three-nation agreement, completing Turkey’s ratification process.

Earlier this month, legislators approved the agreement in the 600-seat parliament, despite objections from opposition parties who had argued that the agreement could embroil Turkey in regional wars and put Turkish soldiers in harm's way.

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Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey; Ahmed from Islamabad; and Khaled from Cairo. Toqa Ezzidin also contributed from Cairo.

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