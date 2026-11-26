HONG KONG — Hong Kong residents on Thursday remembered the victims of the city's deadliest fire in decades by offering flowers and prayers days after the government warned them to be cautious and avoid being exploited by people with ulterior motives.

The blaze engulfed seven high-rise buildings in Wang Fuk Court on Nov. 26, 2025, killing 168 people and displacing thousands of others in a disaster unimaginable in the wealthy financial hub known for its safety and modernity.

A year on, many fire survivors were still grieving their losses as they adjusted to their temporary housing, arranged funerals for their loved ones, cleaned up their belongings retrieved from charred homes and decided on resettlement plans.

At a park near the apartment complex in Tai Po in the north of Hong Kong, a steady stream of residents laid flowers, snacks and toys in tribute. Some returned to the familiar area and gazed at their old homes. Others wept.

As more residents turned out in late afternoon, officers from the Civil Aid Service, a government agency, put many flowers into transparent plastic boxes and placed them behind the main flower-laying area, saying it was to make room. But the move prompted questions from the crowd. One person shouted: “Please have some conscience.”

Former Wang Fuk Court resident Louis Chan felt it was disrespectful and that all flowers should be laid on the ground to let people know how many offerings were there. “But they do whatever they want. It's always been like this,” he said.

Student Tim Yu, 19, took issue with the officers not answering the public's questions. “This is the thing that chills my heart most this winter,” he said.

The government did not immediately comment.

Survivor YN Chi still remembered her escape from the complex a year ago, saying she wouldn’t be alive if she had left five minutes later. She feels frightened when she thinks about it.

“My greatest wish is to deliver the truth for those 168 victims,” she said.

Performance artist Sanmu Chen laid some grass, saying humans are unlike grass and cannot be burned or cut casually.

Beijing warns of attempts to stir up chaos

The tragedy is a sensitive issue in the Chinese territory, and not everyone feels free to speak about it.

As the first anniversary approached, Hong Kong's No. 2 official, Eric Chan, said last Friday that the government would allow all lawful commemorations but reminded residents to choose carefully what to take part in and not to be exploited by others to engage in disruptive acts. Without identifying anyone, he said some people spoke plainly online that they hoped to use this opportunity to organize people to come out or carry out acts of disruption.

Echoing that, China’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office on Tuesday urged vigilance against attempts to “use the disaster to stir up chaos."

It said the government's response demonstrated its decisive action in advancing reforms with efficiency and pragmatism. Many residents have gradually emerged from the shadow of the tragedy and are grateful to the government and society, it added.

But Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said the city government responded to the fire “by using Beijing’s tactics of shutting out the voices of the victims and promising an elusive accountability.”

Kai Chou, who studies in Tai Po, said he felt compelled to commemorate the victims of a tragedy that involved human-made mistakes. He said it was not necessary for the government to urge residents to guard against those with ulterior motives and questioned if it was treating residents as “terrorists.”

“You made mistakes too, and yet even when we're just trying to mourn, you still have to say things like this," the 18-year-old Chou said.

Grace Chan, who lives outside Tai Po and offered a flower, told reporters with tears in her eyes that Hong Kong has changed and she could not come to terms with it.

Hong Kong Journalists Association Chairperson Selina Cheng noted on Threads Wednesday that local journalists faced challenges in their anniversary coverage, saying a local television station had not broadcast its own report.

On the eve of the anniversary, the Hong Kong office of China's Foreign Ministry emailed foreign news outlets, including The Associated Press, to provide information about the aftermath of the fire for reference, saying the government was taking seriously the weak links in building maintenance and fire safety regulations exposed by the fire, and that it was committed to pursuing reform and investigations.

Religious commemorations are held

Beyond Tai Po, religious commemorations were held across the city, including a Mass that drew hundreds, including bereaved families, on Wednesday.

At a cathedral in Hong Kong's downtown, the names of the 168 victims were read out one by one. Jenny Lam, a pastor who lost three family members in the fire, shared her painful experience and said she realized they needed to live well.

“It's not about forgetting our pain," she said. "But rather ... to continue experiencing the beauty of this world on their behalf.”

Phyllis Lo, whose mother died in the blaze, said she pondered where the victims had lived and how their families would feel when she heard their names.

Lo had expected the government to hold commemoration activities, saying its apology was already late and doing so would show it was truly walking alongside them.

“There was disappointment, but I won't place any expectations on it anymore,” Lo said.

Eric Chan, the official, earlier told a radio show that the authorities did not hold commemorations because other similar activities were already being organized.

An investigation found the blaze was likely caused by a lit cigarette and spread rapidly through non-fire-retardant scaffolding material. The report blamed faults in the complex's renovation work and oversight deficiencies at several government departments.

Just a month ago, Hong Kong leader John Lee and other officials bowed in apology, while his housing minister resigned.

Da Chung, a former Wang Fuk Court resident who attended the Mass, said that she was learning to make peace with the tragedy. She could feel the sadness of those who lost their families during the event.

“Their grief hangs in the air,” she said.

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