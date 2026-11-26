BUNIA, Congo — The fast-moving Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has topped 12,000 confirmed cases, government data showed Thursday, as fighting between rebels and the army disrupts efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history and nearly half of the 12,021 people confirmed to have the virus have died, according to data from Congo’s Ministry of Health.

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