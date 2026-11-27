BEIRUT — Lebanon's prime minister said Friday that a new proposal is in the works that could have the U.N. Security Council allow the peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon to continue working after its nearly 50-year mandate expires at the end of the year.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam told The Associated Press that the plan would see the peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL continuing its work after Dec. 31 and as the Security Council debates what should replace it.

France is preparing to introduce a resolution, Salam said, which would allow UNIFIL to continue some of its functions — such as clearing mines, escorting humanitarian convoys, and monitoring violations — in southern Lebanon during a drawdown period after the peacekeepers' mandate ends.

U.S. officials have indicated that Washington is “open to considering” such an arrangement, he said.

“This would not resolve the problem of so-called post-UNIFIL, but it will give us some extra time to agree on a new architecture in southern Lebanon,” Salam said in an exclusive interview with the AP at the government palace in Beirut.

No plan in place for what comes next

The U.N. Security Council voted last year to terminate UNIFIL's mandate at the end of 2026, bowing to demands from the United States and its close ally Israel, which argued that the force had failed to stop Hezbollah's buildup in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL officials say they were never charged with disarming Hezbollah and that the force helped to preserve calm in the border region for 17 years before Hamas' 2023 attack on southern Israel ignited a regional war.

The 7,500 peacekeepers currently stationed in southern Lebanon are expected to gradually withdraw over about six months after their mandate expires. The force has a year to fully end its operations.

Much of southern Lebanon, meanwhile, is occupied by Israeli forces after a war broke out in March between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, linked to the wider Iran war. Hezbollah has refused to give up its weapons, and Israel says it will not withdraw before the group is disarmed.

France has not publicly commented on the proposal that Salam cited.

However, a Western diplomat with knowledge of the matter said one option under discussion is to slow down the withdrawal process and “maintain certain UNIFIL missions” to avoid a power vacuum. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

Lebanese officials have called for an extension of UNIFIL's mandate or, failing that, for a new U.N.-mandated force to be formed.

U.S. officials have expressed willingness for some sort of international force to remain, but not in its current form. They have suggested that it could be a civilian force or private defense contractor.

Salam said that “any force to be deployed will have to be endorsed by the Security Council."

“I was very clear about it," he said. Any presence of forces "in the south will have to be endorsed by the Security Council."

It's hard to plan in a region that's ‘in flux’

Salam said that with the wider Middle East and especially his region "in flux,” it's hard to make definitive plans.

Efforts are still underway to form a new government in Israel following last month's elections, and it remains unclear whether the U.S.-Iran war is heading toward a new escalation or a negotiated solution. Iran is Hezbollah's main backer.

While the Lebanese government has insisted that its negotiations with Israel are separate from any U.S.-Iran deal, Salam acknowledged that “the relation between the U.S. and Iran directly affects the situation in Lebanon.”

“Lebanon is not an isolated island in the Mediterranean,” he said. “We are very much influenced by developments in the region. The whole region is in turmoil.”

Lebanon and Israel reached an agreement in June under which Israeli forces are supposed to gradually withdraw from Lebanon and hand over control to the Lebanese army, while Hezbollah is to be disarmed.

But implementation has stalled, as have talks between the two countries.

Salam denied that the talks have collapsed but said the “formal negotiations were put on hold” because of the Israeli elections and uncertainty around the composition of the next Israeli government.

It is unclear how an Israeli government potentially headed by opposition politician Gadi Eisenkot instead of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would differ in its approach to Lebanon, Salam said.

Salam's firm stand on Iran and Hezbollah

The Lebanese prime minister said that his government has open lines of communication with Hezbollah and Iran but will not “allow the future of the country to be contingent on Iran’s wishes.”

Hezbollah, which has suffered a series of major blows in two recent wars with Israel, seems to be “more and more dependent on Iran" and continues to receive military and financial assistance from Tehran, Salam said.

That's despite attempts to clamp down on the group's ability to move money and weapons into the country.

Since the ouster of Syria's Iran-allied former President Bashar Assad two years ago, the flow of arms from Iran to Lebanon via Syria has slowed but not stopped.

Lebanon remains in a difficult position. Hezbollah has threatened to fight any attempt to forcibly disarm it, and the Lebanese army has so far moved cautiously.

“Definitely we are not seeking confrontation with Hezbollah," Salam said. "But we will not succumb to the intimidation of Hezbollah.”

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