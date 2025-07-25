VA cracks down on double billing, seeks to recover $106 million in overpayments

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is working to recover more than $100 million after discovering years of duplicate billing involving veterans enrolled in both VA health care and Medicare.

Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence says the agency identified approximately $106 million in double payments to health care providers over the past six years.

“What’s happening is the health care provider has sent the bill both to us at the VA and also to Medicare,” Lawrence explained. “This is not the fault of the veterans.”

About 5.9 million veterans are enrolled in both systems, making them vulnerable to billing overlaps. The VA is now sending repayment requests to overpaid providers and the third parties that administer their claims.

Lawrence says the VA has also implemented new procedures to prevent double billing moving forward.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story