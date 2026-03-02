Zendaya, Tom Holland married? Her stylist says ‘the wedding already happened’

Some people have speculated that actors Zendaya and Tom Holland are married.

Her stylist said that yes, the celebrity power couple tied the knot.

Stylist Law Roach said during the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards that “the wedding has already happened,” adding that “You missed it,” CNN reported.

But the apparent newlyweds have not yet confirmed the news.

The rumors started last month that they got hitched when she was seen wearing a gold band instead of her diamond engagement ring, according to CNN.

The gold band was first spotted on Feb. 18, E! News reported.

Holland and Zendaya met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2016 but went public with their relationship in 2021.

Last year, she wore a diamond ring on her ring finger at the Golden Globes, sparking rumors of an engagement, but confirmed it later last year when a reporter referred to the “Euphoria” actress as the Marvel actor’s girlfriend. He laughed and said “fiancée,” Variety reported.

The couple has already appeared in three “Spider-Man” movies and will be in this year’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” reprising their roles as MJ and Peter Parker. They will also appear together in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which will be released in July. Holland will be Telemachus, while Zendaya will be Athena, according to IMDB.

Requests for confirmation sent by E! News and CNN to representatives of the couple have not been returned.

0 of 15

0 of 13

©2026 Cox Media Group