Ye postpones French concert

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has postponed an upcoming concert in France after officials there said they were seeking to ban him.

The rapper was supposed to appear at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on June 11, The Washington Post reported.

Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan was against Ye’s concert.

“I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unabashed Nazism,” he said, according to the newspaper. “Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of community and home to all Marseillais.”

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said he would explore “all possibilities” to prevent the event from happening.

Ye, however, said it was his decision.

“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” Ye wrote on X.com. “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends.”

After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision

to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice. — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends



I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it



My fans are everything to me



Looking forward to the next shows



See you at the top of the globe 🌏 — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

Ye has frequently made antisemitic remarks and admired Adolf Hitler in the past.

He released a song “Heil Hitler” and had a swastika T-shirt for sale on his website last year.

Ye apologized earlier this year in a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal, claiming bipolar disorder caused him to have a “a four-month long, manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life.”

The now-postponed show in Marseille was part of his worldwide tour for his album “Bully,” NME reported.

News of the latest concert cancellation came a week after his appearances at London’s Wireless Festival were canceled after he was prevented from entering the U.K., according to NME. The entire festival has been canceled due to the issue with Ye.

Ye is still planned to appear in the Netherlands, as the Dutch Asylum and Migration Minister Bart van den Brink said there are no plans as of last week to bar him from the country, Le Monde reported.

To see the list of tour stops, click here.

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