Woman accused of shoplifting from same Walmart in suburban Atlanta 16 times

A Georgia woman is accused of shoplifting from the same Walmart store 16 times over the past six months, authorities said.

Susan Marie McCray, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested on April 17 and charged with shoplifting, an Oakwood Police Department spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. She is accused of stealing $664.19 in items from a Walmart in Oakwood between October 2025 and April 2026, according to an earlier release from the police department.

The thefts were carried out over 16 different incidents, WSB-TV reported.

Oakwood police received a complaint from the store’s loss prevention team on April 2, the release stated.

“The suspect stole everything from food to clothing/children’s toys and various other items,” the release stated. “The suspect would check out using her credit/EBT card and then skip scan multiple times during each visit.”

Officers were able to identify McCrary and her vehicle and used surveillance video, according to WSB-TV.

Police also used social media searches and her driver’s license to confirm her identity, according to the television station.

McCrary was released on April 18 after posting bail, the Oakwood Police Department spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

Oakwood is located in Hall County, about 48 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

© 2026 Cox Media Group