Woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s mansion enters not guilty plea

LOS ANGELES — The woman accused of firing an assault weapon toward Rihanna’s mansion earlier this month pleaded not guilty in a California court on Wednesday.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, of Orlando, Florida, entered her plea at Los Angeles’ Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, according to court records obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to KTTV and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department online booking records, Ortiz was charged with one count of attempted murder. She was also charged with 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one count of shooting at an inhabited vehicle. The criminal complaint added that Ortiz personally and intentionally discharged a rifle, the television station reported.

The woman accused of shooting Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home pleads not guilty to 14 felony counts, stemming from the March 8 incident. The next court date is scheduled for April 8.https://t.co/N7vCShFh45 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 25, 2026

According to KTTV, Investigators alleged that on March 8, Ortiz drove a white Tesla to Rihanna’s home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles and opened fire using an AR-15-style rifle.

There were people on the property as well as in an adjacent house, according to a statement from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. No one was struck by gunfire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Benty, was also in the residence, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to KTTV, her husband Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers, their three children, her mother, and two staff members were also in the mansion.

Ortiz was arrested later on March 8 and was booked early the next day, online records show.

Her bail was initially set at more than $10 million after her arrest, but it has been lowered to $1.875 million, USA Today reported.

Ortiz has been a licensed speech pathologist for more than 10 years, according to The Associated Press. The state attorney general requested that Ortiz be barred from practicing in California, and the judge in the case granted that request.

Ortiz is scheduled to appear in court again on April 8, Entertainment Tonight reported.

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