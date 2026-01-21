Winter weather: What to do if you lose power?

When a winter storm rolls in, especially one that brings inches of snow and ice, power may go out.

You will need to prepare for when the grid goes dark before it happens.

According to the Department of Homeland Security’s website Ready.gov, power outages may impact not only your heat, but also communication, transportation, stores, gas stations and your access to money.

What you should do before a blackout

Know what you have. Make sure you have batteries ready and working flashlights for each person in the house, Ready.gov said.

If you have a landline, you should also find out if it will work in an outage and how long the battery backup will last.

Develop an alternate plan for medical devices that need electricity to operate or medications that require refrigeration. Find out from your doctor how long medications can be stored outside of refrigeration.

Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are functioning on every level of your house.

If you have an alternate heat source such as a gas fireplace, wood burning stove or fireplace, make sure you have enough fuel to keep it going. Add insulation, caulking and weather stripping to keep cold out and warm air in.

Stock up on nonperishable food and water before a storm hits. Fill a bathtub with water to be able to flush your toilet and extra containers of water to drink, especially if you’re on a well-water pump system.

Know where your water shut-off valves are.

If you have an electric garage door, find out how to open it without electricity.

When the power goes out

For your home, if the power goes out, keep freezers and refrigerators closed. If the temperature of the food gets higher than 40 degrees for two hours or more, throw it away. Also toss it if the food has an unusual odor, color or texture. A full freezer should keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Use coolers with ice if necessary to keep food safe.

If you have a gas oven or stove, don’t use it to heat your house.

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from surges.

Only use a generator outside and away from windows. The same goes for grills and camp stoves.

Wear a hat and several layers of loose-fitting clothing. Wear mittens.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

Finally, if the cold is too extreme and you’re unable to heat your home, seek out a community location.

After power is restored

Watch for debris when looking for damage, including downed wires that could be in snowdrifts. Don’t move downed lines, and stay at least 25 feet away from them.

Check on neighbors, especially the elderly or those who may need help.

