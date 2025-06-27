The Whispers’ founding member, Walter Scott Jr. dies

A founding member of the R&B group The Whispers has died.

Walter Scott Jr. was 81 years old.

Scott died surrounded by his family in Northridge, California, on June 26 after a six-month battle with cancer, Billboard reported.

Desirae Benson, who is part of the group’s promotional team, confirmed his death, writing, “We all are incredibly heartbroken. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Walter Scott, beloved member of the legendary R&B group The Whispers.”

She continued, “His voice, presence, and contributions helped shape a musical legacy that touched millions. Walter’s impact on the industry and in the hearts of fans will never be forgotten… We lost a legend!“

He was born in Ft. Worth, Texas, in 1944 but later moved with his family to Los Angeles in 1959, The Los Angeles Sentinel reported.

He, along with his twin brother Wallace, Nicholas Caldwell, Marcus Hutson and Gordy Harmon, formed The Whispers in 1963. Walter Scott left the group temporarily after being drafted for the Vietnam War, but returned in 1969.

The group hit it big after signing with Solar Records in 1978, hitting No. 10 on the R&B chart with “(Let’s Go) All the Way.” They made it into the top 15 with “(Olivia) Lost and Turned Out” before churning out the hit “And the Beat Goes On,” which hit No. 1 in the 1980s, Billboard reported.

They had 15 top 10 R&B hit singles and eight Top 10 albums over the group’s career.

The group was inducted into the National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2014.

Harmon died in 2023, but had been replaced in 1973 after sustaining an injury to his larynx. Hutson and Caldwell died in the 2000s, Billboard reported.

Walter Scott leaves behind his wife, two sons, three grandchildren and his brother.

