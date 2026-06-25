Wedding bell clues: Are Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce nuptials set for Madison Square Garden?

NEW YORK — Rumors continue to swirl about a possible summer wedding date and venue for pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

According to The New York Times, it could occur during the Fourth of July weekend at New York’s Madison Square Garden. And then again, the newspaper cautioned, it might just be another head fake by the famous couple to throw media outlets and paparazzi off the trail.

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Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025. Since then, the “when” and “where” for a wedding have been grist for rumor mills.

The Times said it confirmed details that suggest a Swift-Kelce wedding at the Garden. It is a venue that has hosted big events before -- the Concert for Bangladesh (1971), the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier “Fight of the Century” (1971) and Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” serenade to President John F. Kennedy (1962).

It was also the site of singer Sly Stone’s wedding in 1974.

The Times reported there would be a multiple-day event at MSG. An entertainment industry executive and another unnamed source told the newspaper that Swift had rented the venue for three days beginning on July 2.

On July 2, an “intimate gathering” of about 100 people are planned at the Manhattan venue, the Times reported. The next day, approximately 1,000 guests would gather for a bigger event with possible stage appearances.

Deadline, quoting “law enforcement sources,” said that officers with the New York City Police Department and Amtrak at Penn Station were told that the couple was going to be married at the Garden on July 3.

An event company has filed a permit requesting the closure of a street in New York City near Madison Square Garden from July 2 to July 4, the first concrete sign of planning for a possible Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding July 3, officials told ABC News.https://t.co/kW3sD2yiLt pic.twitter.com/sV5nATWYAS — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 24, 2026

According to the Times, a permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for the events.

The permit application, by Winick Productions, also requested permission for an exterior canopy that could be used to conceal celebrity arrivals and departures, WABC reported.

The Times, quoting an anonymous source familiar with hotel bookings, added that several members of the Chiefs have booked rooms for dates around July 3 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

Madison Square Garden has a discreet entrance and ramp to the arena that allows celebrities to enter without being detected, the Times reported. It also is a venue where Swift and Kelce can control what images are transmitted.

Swift also visited the Garden to root for the New York Knicks during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, sitting courtside with her friends, musicians Alana and Este Haim.

It all points to an elaborate event, but it might be something else, Deadline reported.

“Don’t be shocked if it turns out to be a small affair far away from the spotlight,” an industry veteran close to Swift and Kelce told the entertainment news website. “Maybe they’ll really get married at the Sphere (in Las Vegas), they both like surprises, fake-outs.”

The Sphere is also owned by Jimmy Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden.

Fans were already grasping for any morsels of information that might suggest an impending wedding.

Tabloid reports initially claimed the wedding would take place on June 13 at a luxury hotel near Swift’s home in Rhode Island. However, fans who flocked to the seaside residents were disappointed, the Times reported.

A wedding is possible, but Swift, who has hosted elaborate Fourth of July parties before, might simply be planning another big event, according to the newspaper.

Her loyal fans can point to the singer-songwriter’s attachment to the number 3. She had a surprise 3 a.m. edition of her album, “Midnights,” the Times reported. There was also her lyric that “you squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi” in her song “New Year’s Day.”

Representatives for Swift, Kelce and MSG did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday, the Times and NBC News reported.

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