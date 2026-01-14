Trending

Verizon users report outage

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Verizon app on smartphone screen on white background. Mobile communications company.
Verizon outage FILE PHOTO: Verizon users are reporting an outage. (Diego - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Verizon users across the country are reporting issues with the network on Wednesday afternoon.

Read more trending news

The company posted to X that it was “aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers.”

It did not say what the exact issue was; instead, writing, “Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly.”

Responses to the alert said that it was affecting the East Coast and that phones were going into SOS mode.

TechRadar reported that there had been nearly 180,000 reports of an outage, but the number is starting to fall.

DownDetector said that most reported outage locations included New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage