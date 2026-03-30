TSA: Most of its workers paid for at least 2 missed checks

The Transportation Safety Administration said that officers received most of their back pay on Monday, The Associated Press reported.

The news came as long lines at major U.S. airports, including Houston, Atlanta and Baltimore, had begun to ease on Monday.

Approximately 61,000 TSA employees had been working without pay since a partial government shutdown went into effect on Feb. 14, CNN reported.

Collectively, employees have missed more than $1 billion in pay.

“Most TSA employees received a retroactive paycheck today that included at least two full paychecks covering pay periods 4 and 5 today,” Department of Homeland Security Acting Assistant of Secretary of Public Affairs Lauren Bis told USA Today in a statement. “A small population might see a slight delay due to a variety of reasons, including financial institution processing times or issues with their direct deposit. We are working aggressively with USDA’s National Finance Center to complete processing for the half paycheck they are owed from pay period 3 as soon as possible.”

Bis said that on March 29, 10.59% (3,101) of TSA workers called out of work nationwide, USA Today reported. The highest rate of callouts occurred on March 27, when 12.35% of workers missed work.

This story will be updated.

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