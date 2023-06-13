Trump indictment: Former president says he will plead not guilty

Former President Donald Trump on Monday told a radio host that he’ll plead not guilty to 37 felony charges on Tuesday afternoon in Miami federal court.

“It’s a disgrace to our country,” Trump said of the indictment on Howie Carr’s radio show Monday night.

Trump was indicted on charges he willfully mishandled classified information he took to this Mar-A-Lago home after he left the White House.

He faces 37 criminal counts including charges of unauthorized retention of classified documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to federal court documents made public on Friday.

“I just say, ‘not guilty.’ I didn’t do anything wrong. I did nothing wrong. Presidential Records Act. It’s not even a criminal event. There’s no criminality here. It’s ridiculous,” Trump said.

Trump is due to surrender himself to federal authorities in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. He will be arrested and booked at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse.

Trump urged his supporters Monday to “be STRONG and DEFEAT the Communists, Marxists, and Radical Left Lunatics that are systematically destroying our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump has claimed that he had the right to possess the documents, some labeled “Top Secret” because he had declassified any records in his possession and that the files were personal.

“Hard to believe that the leading candidate, by far, of the opposition party, got indicted. This is strictly Third World. MAGA,” Trump said on Truth Social media company.