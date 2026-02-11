Tracy Scroggins, former Detroit Lions defensive star, dies at 56

Tracy Scroggins, a defensive standout with the Detroit Lions who ranked third in franchise history with 60.5 sacks during his 10-year NFL career, died at the age 56, the team announced on Monday.

The Lions did not provide a cause of death for Scroggins, The Detroit News reported. The linebacker trailed only Robert Porcher (95.5) and Michael Cofer (62.5) ion the team’s career sack list.

Born on Sept. 9, 1969, in Checotah, Oklahoma, Scroggins was drafted by the Lions out of Tulsa in the second round of the 1992 NFL draft.

We join the NFL community in mourning the loss of Lions Legend Tracy Scroggins, who played his entire 10-year career in Detroit (1992-2001). pic.twitter.com/AyW1HBuWfH — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 10, 2026

During his career, the 6-foot-3, 273-pounder appeared in 142 games and started 89 times. He made 321 tackles, forced eight fumbles and recovered seven fumbles. He returned two of them for touchdowns.

Scroggins also had one interception.

His best season was 1995, when he had 9.5 sacks and 45 tackles.

Scroggins’ play helped the Lions clinch three consecutive playoff berths from 1993 to 1995, The Athletic reported. The team made the playoffs five times during Scroggins’ 10 seasons.

TMZ reported that Scroggins’ family sent the news outlet a statement, noting that the former player suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after retiring from the NFL.

“Playing in the NFL gave Tracy the opportunity to pursue his lifelong dream and to rise from poverty,” the family wrote. “However, unfortunately, the NFL was also ultimately the cause of his untimely demise. Tracy spent every moment of retirement courageously battling the devastating effects of CTE. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace.”

We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Tulsa Football Defensive lineman and long-time Detroit Lions standout, Tracy Scroggins.



Scroggins played for the Golden Hurricane from 1990 to 1991 before being selected in the 2nd round of the 1992 NFL Draft.



Our hearts and… pic.twitter.com/U1awM8y7RD — Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) February 10, 2026

CTE can only be diagnosed through a neuropathological autopsy performed after a person’s death, USA Today reported. It was unclear whether Scroggins’ family would have his brain tested.

Scroggins was one of nearly 5,000 players to file concussion-related lawsuits against the NFL, according to the newspaper.

The NFL settled with the plaintiffs in 2015, but Scroggins filed an additional claim against the league in 2016, USA Today reported.

