Boston singer Tommy DeCarlo dies

The lead vocalist for the band Boston has died.

Tommy DeCarlo was 60 years old.

His family announced his death on Facebook, saying that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

They asked fans for privacy as they “grieve and support one another.”

DeCarlo was not the band’s original lead singer. He joined the group after the death of Brad Delp, who passed away in 2007, TMZ reported.

DeCarlo was working at The Home Depot when he was asked by Tom Scholz to join Boston on the road, ABC News reported. His daughter had posted a video of her father singing Boston songs during karaoke after Delp died.

At first, Scholz thought it was Delp singing, but he was wrong.

“In order to believe it, I had to plug the computer into the big speakers so I could listen to the background music and see if it was the band,” Scholz told ABC News in 2008. “And I realized it wasn’t the band, it was a karaoke track. Somebody was singing to it, and it wasn’t Brad.”

DeCarlo was contacted by Scholz by email.

“I remember calling my wife and kids in the bedroom and I said, ‘Look at this e-mail!’ I couldn’t believe it,” he told “Good Morning America” eight years ago.

His first concert with Boston was a tribute event for Delp in August 2007. He said it was the first time he had sung with a band ever.

DeCarlo’s son set up a GoFundMe after his father’s diagnosis last year to help “support his needs and the challenges ahead.” The family had a goal of $50,000, but that has since been surpassed and was at more than $56,000 on Monday morning.

The fundraiser said he had a brain bleed and had undergone a craniotomy when doctors found two melanoma masses in his brain and a third in his lungs, Page Six reported.

He had been hospitalized for a month starting on Nov. 27 and had completed inpatient therapy and was being treated by oncologists before his death.

©2026 Cox Media Group