Taylor Swift Easter Egg: Google honors 12th album announcement with surprise

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Taylor Swift on stage
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Johan Cruijff Arena on July 05, 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Google has added a new feature to honor the singer/songwriter's upcoming 12th album. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Go ahead, Google Taylor Swift.

Google, like everyone else, is jumping on the Taylor Swift “The Life of a Showgirl” album announcement.

If you go to Google and search Taylor Swift, the normal results come up, but there is an overlay of orange confetti falling from the top of the page, CNET reported.

‘The Life of a Showgirl’: Taylor Swift announces track list, talks Eras tour

At the bottom of the page, there’s a flaming heart emoji with “And, baby, that’s show business for you.”

After the heart flies to the top of the page, another heart remains on the page. If you click it, more confetti and sparkles start flying. The heart also has a number connected to it, which, according to CNET, indicates how many times the emoji has been clicked.

To try it yourself, click here, or go to Google and type in “Taylor Swift.”

