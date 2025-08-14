Taylor Swift Easter Egg: Google honors 12th album announcement with surprise

Go ahead, Google Taylor Swift.

Google, like everyone else, is jumping on the Taylor Swift “The Life of a Showgirl” album announcement.

If you go to Google and search Taylor Swift, the normal results come up, but there is an overlay of orange confetti falling from the top of the page, CNET reported.

At the bottom of the page, there’s a flaming heart emoji with “And, baby, that’s show business for you.”

After the heart flies to the top of the page, another heart remains on the page. If you click it, more confetti and sparkles start flying. The heart also has a number connected to it, which, according to CNET, indicates how many times the emoji has been clicked.

To try it yourself, click here, or go to Google and type in “Taylor Swift.”

