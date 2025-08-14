‘The Life of a Showgirl’: Taylor Swift announces track list, talks Eras tour

Swifties already know this, but mark your calendar for Oct. 3. That’s the day that Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” will be dominating streaming, stores and her fans’ lives.

Swift appeared for more than two hours on the “New Heights” podcast hosted by her boyfriend, three-time Super Bowl champ and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce, talking about her new music, her Eras tour and reclaiming ownership of her music catalog, The New York Times reported.

It was the first time she had appeared on the show, The Associated Press reported.

The biggest news of the sit-down was details of her album that she had teased earlier in the week, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Swift said there will be only 12 tracks on her twelfth album, unlike her most recent release, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which had 31 songs.

“I tend to love to write lots and lots of music,” Swift said. “So it’s a temptation to release lots of music. I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and on the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle.”

She also said that the new album will be markedly different from “TTPD” since “Life is more upbeat.”

Swift said the songs have “melodies that were so infectious that you’re almost angry at it.”

Travis Kelce has already heard it and said that, “You are going to move. This album is going to make you dance.”

She explained the name of the album was because she created it while on the road for her record-breaking “Eras” tour.

With almost 150 shows over 21 months and five continents, the tour earned $2 billion in ticket sales.

She said that the tour even inspired the orange color palette on the album cover.

“It feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt,” she said. “And this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour.”

The cover features Swift staring at the camera wearing a jeweled suit in a bathtub, the AP reported.

The image illustrates “the end of my day,” she said. “My day ends with me in a bathtub.”

She also shared the track list:

“The Fate of Ophelia” “Elizabeth Taylor” “Opalite” “Father Figure” “Eldest Daughter” “Ruin The Friendship” “Actually Romantic” “Wi$h Li$t” “Wood” “CANCELLED!” “Honey” “The Life of a Showgirl” (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

The album will also come in four variants that are available for preorder: “Sweat and Vanilla Perfume,” “It’s Frightening,” “It’s Rapturous” and “It’s Beautiful.” Each has different art and photo cards, along with a jewelry box and different charm bracelets, according to Billboard.

If you missed it, or want to listen to “New Heights” again, it is available on most podcast-streaming services, the AP reported.

