Sharon Osbourne puts Hancock Park home on market after Ozzy’s death

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles home of Ozzy Osbourne is on the market again. Sharon Osbourne has put the home she shared with her husband up for sale.

Sharon Osbourne is asking $17 million for the 1920s home.

The couple bought the Hancock Park estate in 2015 for $11.85 million, property records show.

That was about a decade after the family was featured on the MTV television show “The Osbournes,” which was filmed at their different Beverly Hills home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is not the first time the Osbournes had tried to sell it. The couple listed it for $18 million in July 2022, but lowered it to $17.5 million before unlisting it, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Prince of Darkness and his wife had considered moving to the U.K. full-time, but then decided not to, realtor Jonah Wilson told the newspaper.

The home is about five miles from downtown Los Angeles and sits on about half an acre. The home is about 10,200 square feet and comes with a guesthouse.

See the listing here.

It had belonged to radio host Frank Bresee, who hosted stars such as Elvis, Mel Tormé, and Natalie Wood, all of whom signed an area above the fireplace, and that the Osbournes preserved during renovations, the Journal said.

Ozzy Osbourne lived with his wife in the Hancock Park home while he lived with Parkinson’s disease and until he died in July 2025, weeks after his final concert in Birmingham, England. He was buried at his estate in Buckinghamshire.

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