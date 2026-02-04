Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized after experiencing ‘flu-like symptoms’

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell checked himself into a hospital on Monday night after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

McConnell, 83, was the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history before giving up his post as Republican leader in February 2024.

The seven-term senator from Kentucky checked himself into the hospital for evaluation, his spokesperson, David Popp, said in a statement.

Popp said that McConnell has a “positive” prognosis.

“He is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving,” Popp said. “He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.”

McConnell was unable to participate in votes on the Senate floor Monday and Tuesday because of his illness, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

He has had several health issues over the past few years, falling before a Senate vote in October 2025 and freezing while speaking during a news conference in 2023.

He also suffered a concussion in December 2024 that led him to temporarily use a wheelchair, NBC News reported.

In 2019, McConnell fractured his shoulder after he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, according to the news outlet.

McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and became leader of the Republican conference in 2007 after four years in the GOP’s No. 2 leadership position. In 2023, he became the longest-serving party leader in the chamber’s history.

“I’m no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues would remember my name,” McConnell said in 2024. “It’s time for the next generation of leadership.”

McConnell will retire when his current term ends later this year.

