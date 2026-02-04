Search for Nancy Guthrie: Media outlets receive ransom notes

The search for Nancy Guthrie continues as alleged ransom notes were sent to media outlets.

CNN reported that two notes were sent, but it has not been confirmed if they are legitimate.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said they are “absolutely not” dismissing the notes.

“When the note comes to us, it’s like any piece of evidence. You give it to us. You give us a lead. We’re going to look at every aspect of that lead and work it as a lead,” Nanos told CBS News.

The note allegedly gave specific details about Guthrie’s home. Nanos did not say which television stations got the messages, but KOLD said it received an email that “appears to be one of the alleged ransom notes” and forwarded it to the sheriff’s office, CBS News reported.

The FBI has reviewed the message and shared it with Guthrie’s daughter, “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, CBS News reported.

TMZ reported it also received a ransom note demanding cryptocurrency sent via Bitcoin for Guthrie’s release. The Bitcoin address was real, TMZ said and the amount demanded was in the millions.

Nanos said security cameras inside the elder Guthrie’s home have shown nothing so far, but added that the system may have been set to delete footage after a short time. Officials are trying to recover the footage.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night at her home. It wasn’t discovered that she was missing until she did not show up for church on Sunday.

She lives alone, but did not wander away, Nanos said, as she has no cognitive issues and but has problems with mobility.

Her cellphone, wallet and car were still at her home after her disappearance, The Associated Press reported.

The authorities said she was taken against her will. There were signs of forced entry into her home, the AP reported. Nanos said one person or several could be involved with her disappearance.

