Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces judge for sentencing

Sentencing day has arrived for entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs will face a judge on Friday to receive his sentence after being convicted in July of flying people around the country for sexual encounters, violating the Mann Act, The Associated Press reported.

He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

For the two guilty verdicts handed down on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, he up to 20 years in prison, 10 years for each charge, NBC News reported.

During his nearly two-month trial, women testified that Combs beat, threatened, sexually assaulted and blackmailed them.

Combs’ lawyers are pushing for a sentence of 14 months in prison, saying that the sentence that prosecutors are seeking, 11 years in prison, is “wildly out of proportion” to the crime.

The rapper sent the judge a letter on Thursday that said “how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused,” NBC News reported.

The note went on to say, “I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness.”

He also takes responsibility for what happened to his former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura.

“The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I’m sorry for that and always will be,” Combs stated.

She told the judge that she is afraid for her safety and that the experience was “the most traumatic and horrifying chapter in my life,” NBC News reported.

“I know that who he was to me — the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker — is who he is as a human,” Ventura wrote in a victim impact statement filed on Tuesday. “He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who denied bail for Combs twice, will issue the sentence.

Combs has been held at the federal detention center in Brooklyn since he was arrested in 2024.

He did not testify in his trial, NBC News reported.

