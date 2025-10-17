Remembering Ace Frehley: KISS, others honor iconic guitarist

Part of the KISS legacy is gone. Founding member and guitarist Ace Frehley died Oct. 16 at the age of 74.

The music world is mourning Frehley’s passing, some calling him “My first guitar hero."

His bandmates, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, released a statement, which read, He is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world,” Variety reported.

His death came days after Simmons was involved in a car accident after having a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

Stanley also posted a photo and a tribute post on X.

I remember 1974 being in my room at the Hyatt on Sunset in LA and I heard someone playing deep and fiery guitar in the room next door. I thought “Boy, I wish THAT guy was in the band!” I looked over the balcony… He was. It was Ace. This is my favorite photo of us… pic.twitter.com/3ojMXqVkQr — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 17, 2025

Drummer Peter Criss simply wrote, “I’m shocked!!! My friend... I love you!”

Simmons wrote, “Our hearts are broken.” He noted that “Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec.”

Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on! — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 16, 2025

Frehley’s family said he died in Morristown, New Jersey, after a recent fall.

He was the “Spaceman ” or “Space Ace” and played guitars that were filled with pyrotechnics during his two periods he was with the legendary band - 1973 to 1982 and 1996 to 2002 - The New York Times reported.

During his time with KISS, the band released 11 albums that went gold or platinum in the U.S. and he performed on such hits as “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “I Was Made For Loving You” and “Christine Sixteen.”

He also had a solo career which he spoke about during an interview two years ago with the website Antihero. “Out of the four founding members of Kiss, I definitely have been the most successful solo artist,” he said. The reason was his single “New York Groove,” which is played after every New York Mets victory at Citi Field.

Frehley was born Paul Daniel Frehley in the Bronx in 1951 and was inspired to pick up the guitar at the age of 13 because of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. An ad in The Village Voice that read, “Lead guitarist wanted with flash and ability.” He auditioned and got the job in what would become KISS.

It wasn’t just his bandmates who marked Frehley’s death.

Mike McCready from Pearl Jam wrote on X that he was introduced to the band thanks to a lunchbox from a friend.

McCready’s former bandmate Rick Friel brought “a KISS lunchbox to tell me about Ace…just changed my life. I got a guitar in 1978 to join Rick‘s band Warrior which turned into Shadow. We covered ‘C’mon and Love Me’.

“All my friends have spent untold hours talking about KISS and buying KISS stuff. Ace was a hero of mine and also I would consider a friend. I studied his solos endlessly over the years…"

Ace Frehley, Eddie, Me in awe…

📸: Danny Clinch



I heard about Ace Frehley‘s passing from Rick Friel who I played with in a band called Shadow. Rick was also the first guy on the bus in 1977 with a KISS lunchbox to tell me about Ace…just changed my life. I got a guitar in 1978… pic.twitter.com/0oULzn0A5H — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 16, 2025

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan shared a photo of himself on Instagram from when he was a child, edited with Frehley’s Starman stage makeup.

Tom Morello called Frehley, “My first guitar hero.”

The Kennedy Center said that it “will be paying tribute to this ‘rock soldier’” during the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in December.

The Kennedy Center is saddened to hear of the passing of one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees, Ace Frehley of the band KISS.



We send our deepest condolences to his friends, his family, and millions of fans worldwide.



We will be paying tribute to this "rock soldier", his… pic.twitter.com/7wkAHIufDE — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) October 16, 2025

Read more tributes below:

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Ace Frehley. Thank you for the decades of music inspiring generations with your electrifying guitar work and unforgettable stage presence. Your sound helped define rock ’n’ roll. Our thoughts are with Ace’s family,… pic.twitter.com/tRQTGNVCUl — Gibson (@gibsonguitar) October 16, 2025

The news of Ace’s passing is devastating to the world of rock. It has deeply affected me as well. He was one of a kind,... Posted by Bruce Kulick on Thursday, October 16, 2025

RIP Ace Frehley. Just as KISS has been underrated as a band all these years, so was Ace underrated as a guitar player. The original band had that magical undefinable chemistry that all great bands have, and his writing also contributed to their success. Our love and condolences… — 🇺🇸🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) October 17, 2025

Frehley leaves behind his wife, daughter, brother and sister, The New York Times reported.

0 of 20

0 of 21

© 2025 Cox Media Group