Recall alert: Wireless portable power packs recalled for burn, fire hazards

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Power pack
Recall alert About 89,500 VC Group MagSafe Wireless Power Pack Portable Power Banks have been recalled. (cpsc.gov)
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 89,000 portable power packs that can overheat and burn a person or catch on fire.

The recall affects 5,000 mAh MagSafe wireless portable power banks sold by VC Group. The power packs have “Velvet Caviar” engraved on the front plate and printed on the bottom of the battery. They have model number ZHX-PB21 and PO numbers 1 through 10 (PO-PP0001 to PO-PP010) marked on the back. Packs without a PO number are also part of the recall.

They were sold on Amazon from November 2022 to October 2024 for about $65.

If you have the power pack, you should stop using it, write “Recalled” on it with a permanent marker, take a photo and upload the photo to VC Group’s website for a free replacement.

For more information email VC Group or visit the company’s website.

