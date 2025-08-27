Recall alert: Viva Raw pet food recalled over salmonella, listeria contamination

Viva Raw LLC has issued a voluntary recall of two lots of pet food due to potential contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall affects Lot 21495, which includes Viva Ground Beef for Dogs and Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies, and Lot 21975, which includes Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs, Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs, Viva Chicken for Cats, and Viva Pure Chicken, the Food and Drug Administration said.

It comes in frozen 1 lb. bricks of meat contained in a clear vacuum packaging.

The pet food was distributed nationwide from July 2 to Aug. 21 to select retailers in New York, Illinois, South Carolina, Florida, Kansas, California, and Arizona.

The contamination was identified through routine testing conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. No illnesses in dogs, cats, or humans related to these lots have been reported to date, the FDA said.

Salmonella and Listeria can affect animals eating the contaminated products and pose a risk to humans handling them, especially if hands are not washed thoroughly after contact. Symptoms in healthy people can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever. More serious conditions can also occur, particularly in vulnerable populations.

Pets infected with Salmonella or Listeria may show symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and may infect other animals or humans.

Consumers who have purchased products from the affected lots are advised to contact Viva Raw for a refund and to dispose of the food safely. They are also urged to wash and sanitize any surfaces or utensils that have come into contact with the recalled products, the FDA said.

For more information, consumers can contact Viva Raw at 919-371-8882 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email.

