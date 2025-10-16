Recall alert: Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream recalled

Publix has issued a voluntary recall for a specific lot of its Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream due to an undeclared egg allergen.

The recall affects half-gallon containers with a sell-by date of June 19, 2026 A, which may contain a mismatched French vanilla lid and French vanilla ice cream in the regular vanilla container, the company said.

It has UPC 41415 03043.

The affected ice cream was distributed to stores in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. It was not sent to stores in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Sarasota.

Publix locations in Virginia and North Carolina are also not impacted by this voluntary recall.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled ice cream may return it to their local store for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported related to this recall, and Publix customers with questions can contact the company at 1-800-242-1227 or its website.

©2025 Cox Media Group