Recall alert: 19K Honda motorcycles recalled

Honda recalled more than 19,400 motorcycles because the handlebar screw may become loose and come off the bike.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects some CMX300, CMX500, and CL500 motorcycles from the 2023 through 2025 model years.

Dealers will replace the lock screw and apply threadlock free of charge.

Owners will be notified of the recall by mail after May 9, but can also contact Honda at 866-784-1870. The company’s internal recall number is KUO.

The motorcycles’ vehicle identification numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website.

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