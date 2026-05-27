Recall alert: Hyundai recalls 54K Elantra Hybrid vehicles

Hyundai has issued a recall for 54,337 Elantra Hybrid vehicles because of a problem with the hybrid power control unit.

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The recall affects vehicles from the 2024-2026 model years.

The HPCU can overheat, increasing the risk of a fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will update the device’s software for free.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after July 13, but can contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 for more information.

The company’s internal recall number is 301.

Owners can also search the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

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