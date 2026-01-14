Recall alert: Cheese recall over listeria contamination upgraded to Class I

A recall that was initially issued in November has been upgraded to a Class I recall by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects more than 11,500 cases, bags or cups of Romano cheese produced by Ambriola Co., Inc. and sold under various brand names.

The recall includes the following products:

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 4 oz and 8 oz plastic cup & lid, 12 units per case with lot numbers 1000572472, 1000570734, 1000570735, 1000570736, 1000572482, 1000572483 or 1000572485

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano, 5 and 10-pound plastic bags with lot numbers 1000570725, 1000572476, 1000570724, 1000572475, 1000570726, 1000570727 or 1000572477

Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano 2/10, 10-pound plastic bags with lot number 1000572486

Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano, 6 oz Plastic Cup & Lid, 12 units per case with lot number 1000572486

Sam’s Pecorino Romano grated, 1.5 lb Plastic Bags, 12 units per case with lot numbers 1000570107, 1000570766 or 1000572513

Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated, 5-pound plastic bag with lot numbers 1000570093 or 1000570738

Ambriola Piccante grated Pecorino Romano, 5 and 10-pound plastic bags with lot numbers 1000572981, 1000570737, 1000570092 or 1000572487

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 48/8oz Shipper, Plastic Cup & Lid, 48 units per case with lot numbers 1000570750, 1000572499 or 1000572514

The cheese tested positive for Listeria, the FDA said. It was all processed at the same facility, according to the initial press release.

It was distributed in the following states from November 3 to 20:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Maine

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

A Class I recall is when "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the FDA.

Listeria contamination can cause infections that could prove deadly to young children, frail or elderly people or those with a weakened immune system. Healthy people may only have short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain or diarrhea. If a pregnant woman contracts a Listeria infection, it can cause miscarriage or a stillbirth.

If you have the recalled cheese, you should not eat it and either throw it away or return it for a refund, the FDA said in November.

If you have any questions, you can call Ambriola at 800-962-8224.

