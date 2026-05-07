Recall alert: 312K lithium battery packs recalled; sold on Amazon

Hundreds of thousands of lithium battery packs are being recalled for violating federal rules.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the EEMB Lithium Battery Packs are in pouches that are not child-resistant and do not meet the requirements of Reese’s Law.

The recall affects EEMB batteries that came in individual pouches and were the following models:

CR2025

CR2032

CR2450

CR2477

CR2016

CR1220

CR1225

CR1616

CR1620

CR1632

CR2025-10

They came in five, 10 or 20-packs. The model is on the face of the battery, with the pouch having EEMB printed on the upper left corner, CPSC said

The batteries were sold on Amazon from August 2023 to April 2026 for between $3 and $9.

If you have the batteries, do not use them; instead, contact EEMB USA by email or online for a refund.

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