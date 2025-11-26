Recall alert: 201K Ozark Trail butane camp stoves recalled; could explode, catch fire

Trending

Camp stove
Recall alert Walmart has recalled 201,000 Ozark Trail one-burner butane camp stoves. (cpsc.gov)
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 201,000 camp stoves because they can catch fire or explode.

The recall affects the Ozark Trail tabletop, one-burner, butane camping stove, model number BG2247A1 sold by Walmart.

They were sold in stores and online from March 2023 to October 2025 for between $8 and $45, the CPSC said.

They are green and the model number can be found on the gray label inside the fuel compartment.

Ozark Trail is printed in orange on the front.

There have been 26 reports of the stoves exploding or catching fire with 16 reports of injuries.

If you have the recalled stoves, you should return them to any Walmart for a full refund.

For more information, call Walmart at 800-925-6278 or click here.

