Trending

Recall alert: 10K writing tablet toys recalled

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Tablet toys
Recall alert More than 10,000 writing tablet toys have been recalled. (CPSC)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 10,000 writing tablet toys have been recalled because the screw does not remain attached to the battery cover as required, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Read more trending news

The recall affects KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys, which were sold on Amazon from September to October for between $8 and $30, the CPSC said.

They came in several color combinations with a matching colored stylus.

You should not allow children to use the tablet and contact the company for a free replacement.

You will need to write “RECALLED” on the tablets, take a photo of them, and then send the images to the company by email. The subject line should read “Recall Proof” and your name.

For more information, email KTEBO.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!