Pope Francis dies: What dignitaries will attend pontiff’s funeral

As plans continue to take shape, mourners from the faithful to world leaders are making travel arrangements to pay their respects to Pope Francis.

The list of dignitaries who will travel to Vatican City for Saturday’s funeral ceremony has started to take shape.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will attend, the president posted on Truth Social on Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also attend the funeral, his office said on Tuesday, as will French President Emmanuel Macron.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also attend with his wife, Olena Zelenska, The Washington Post reported.

Reuters compiled a list of all the world leaders who have confirmed they will be in attendance:

Argentina’s President Javier Milei

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva and first lady Janja Lula da Silva

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Council President Antonio Costa

European Parliament’s President Roberta Metsola

East Timor’s President Jose Ramos-Horta; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito Freitas

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Hungary’s President Tamas Sulyok

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkevics

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda

Romania interim President Ilie Bolojan

Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia

Switzerland’s President Karin Keller-Sutter

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend, according to Kremlin officials.

0 of 46

2025 Cox Media Group