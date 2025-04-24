Pope Francis dies: Vatican releases funeral program, plans for Novemdiales

As more mourners wait in an hours-long line to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, the Vatican has released more information about his funeral and the nine-day period of mourning that will follow.

Pope Francis’ funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. local time, or 4 a.m. ET on Saturday, CNN reported. It will have been six days since he died.

The night before, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, as the camerlengo, will oversee the sealing of the pope’s coffin.

The program for the closing of the coffin can be found here.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the funeral, which will mostly be held outside of St. Peter’s Basilica, in St. Peter’s Square. The pope’s casket will return inside the basilica for the Eucharist, final commendation and valediction.

The Vatican has uploaded the program for the funeral, and can be found here.

The mass will run about 90 minutes, the “Today” show reported.

The pope will then be buried outside the Vatican, the first pope to do so in more than a century, at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, USA Today reported.

The program for the burial has also been uploaded by The Holy See and can be found here.

The funeral will mark the first day of the Novemdiales, the nine consecutive days of mourning. Each of the nine days will be marked by a mass in remembrance of the pope.

The Eucharistic celebrations are open to anyone, but different groups will be selected to participate depending on their connection with Francis.

Here are the nine separate masses that will be held. All times are local to the Vatican.

Second day : Sunday, April 27, 10:30 a.m., held in St. Peter’s Square. Cardinal Pietro Parolin presides. Group: employees, faithful of Vatican City.

: Sunday, April 27, 10:30 a.m., held in St. Peter’s Square. Cardinal Pietro Parolin presides. Group: employees, faithful of Vatican City. Third day : Monday, April 28, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar General of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome, presides. Group: Church of Rome.

: Monday, April 28, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Baldassare Reina, Vicar General of His Holiness for the Diocese of Rome, presides. Group: Church of Rome. Fourth day : Tuesday, April 29, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican, presides. Group: The Chapters of the Papal Basilicas.

: Tuesday, April 29, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St. Peter in the Vatican, presides. Group: The Chapters of the Papal Basilicas. Fifth day : Wednesday, April 30, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Leonard Dandri, Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals, presides. Group: the Papal Chapel.

: Wednesday, April 30, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Leonard Dandri, Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals, presides. Group: the Papal Chapel. Sixth day : Thursday, May 1, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, presides. Group: Roman Curia.

: Thursday, May 1, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, presides. Group: Roman Curia. Seventh day : Friday, May 2, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches. Group: Eastern Churches.

: Friday, May 2, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches. Group: Eastern Churches. Eighth day : Saturday, May 3, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, Pro-Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, presiding. Group: Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

: Saturday, May 3, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, Pro-Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, presiding. Group: Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. Ninth day: Sunday, May 4, 5 p.m., held in St. Peter’s Basilica. Cardinal Dominique Mamberti, Protodeacon of the College of Cardinals, presiding. Group: Papal Chapel group.

Once the Novemdiales are done, the College of Cardinals will convene to select the next pope.

The date of the conclave has not been announced. The conclave will be held in the Sistine Chapel and cardinals under the age of 80, or about half of the total number of cardinals, can vote in the closed-door process. The conclave will last as long as needed, from hours to days to weeks, CNN reported.

