Photos released of Trump, Clinton among images from Jeffrey Epstein estate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A congressional committee has released 19 photos obtained from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including images of President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.

The photos are part of a much larger collection of more than 95,000 images provided to the committee from Epstein’s estate.

The newly released photos were made public without captions or additional context. One image shows Trump standing with six women whose faces are blacked out. The committee did not explain why the faces were concealed.

Trump, who was once socially connected to Epstein, has said he ended that relationship years before Epstein was charged. Clinton has also previously addressed his interactions with Epstein, acknowledging that he traveled on Epstein’s private jet but stating through a spokesperson that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activity.

Clinton has not been accused of misconduct by Epstein’s known victims.

The photos released are separate from case files that the Department of Justice is now required to make public.