Paper mill tank collapse: 6 of 9 missing workers recovered

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Crews have found six of nine missing workers at a Washington paper mill where a chemical tank ruptured earlier this week.

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The death toll is now 11 people, including three who have not yet been found, The Associated Press reported.

A tank holding more than 500,000 gallons of a caustic liquid, called white liquor, used to break down wood for making paper, collapsed at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview, Washington, on Tuesday.

It happened during a shift change.

The bodies of the six missing were found in an area where workers would gather in the morning, waiting for their assignments, the AP reported.

Eight other people, including a firefighter, were hurt in the incident, KIRO reported.

Officials said that of the 500,000 gallons the tank held, 90,000 gallons remain inside.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, the AP reported.

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