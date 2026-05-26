Ozzy Osbourne to be resurrected through AI

Ozzy Osbourne has been gone for nearly a year, but fans may be able to see him again thanks to artificial intelligence.

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The Prince of Darkness’ wife and son announced plans to bring back the entertainer using AI, the BBC said.

“I’ve seen the tests that they’ve done of Ozzy and you can see every pore on his face, his beard’s coming through, it’s that detailed,” Sharon Osbourne told BBC Radio WM.

They talked about the Ozzy hologram during the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas recently, Forbes reported.

Hyperreal and Proto Hologram are developing the digital Ozzy, saying that it will be able to converse with fans and move and respond as the Black Sabbath frontman would.

Proto Hologram founder David Nussbaum explained, “He’s not just a chatbot, he can truly read the room. He might call out a Black Sabbath tattoo on a fan’s arm across the room, he might treat a group of execs in suits a bit differently than he’ll treat a gang of real headbangers, he might sense distraction in the room and do something to settle and focus the crowd.”

Plans are for it to appear in both the UK and the U.S. by the end of summer. Sharon Osbourne hopes to debut it in the entertainer’s hometown of Birmingham.

Jack Osbourne said his father’s likeness will be “tasteful” and something he would have embraced.

“It’s something that I think my dad would be into because we actually talked about it before he passed about doing something like this,” Jack Osbourne said.

“He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers,” Jack Osbourne said, according to Forbes. “Technology has come such a long way to where it’s almost drag and drop. You could shoot a template for a commercial... literally prompt what you want Digital Ozzy to do in that commercial and you just drop it in. It’s that simple now.”

Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025 at the age of 76.

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