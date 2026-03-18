Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor says ceremony security shoved her

LOS ANGELES — A confrontation between Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor has made the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “extremely upset” after the actress says she was pushed by a security guard.

A video showed Taylor calling a man, who is not seen on the clip, “rude” after he touched her. “He literally shoved me,” she told someone near her, The New York Times reported.

It is not known what led to the interaction.

But AMPAS, in a statement to the Times, said that it was a staffer from System Industry Specialists Inc., a company hired for the Oscars.

“We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable,” the AMPAS wrote in the statement.

The security company told the newspaper that a member of its team had a “brief interaction” with the “One Battle After Another” actress, calling it “incidental contact.”

“Our security personnel were working to manage a crowded area and ensure the safety of all guests,” the company said in a statement. "During that interaction, there was incidental contact, and we regret that the situation escalated.”

System Industry Specialists said that the incident did not meet their standard of professionalism.

“We have addressed the matter internally to help ensure situations like this do not happen again," the company said.

Taylor told TMZ, “Security was just doing a lot ... There’s always that one," adding, “I just don’t tolerate disrespect -- especially when it’s unwarranted and it’s unprovoked.”

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