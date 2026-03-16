From a first Oscar win to a rare tie: 98th Oscar Awards highlights you may have missed

Before the Oscars even began, it was a record night with “Sinners” being nominated for 16 Academy Awards.

The vampire flick did take home four Oscars, including Best Actor, Michael B. Jordan’s first win; Original Score for Ludwig Göransson; Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw; and Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler, The Associated Press reported.

The big winner was “One Battle After Another,” which took home six awards: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Sean Penn), Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Casting, Adapted Screenplay (Paul Thomas Anderson) and Film Editing.

Most categories had a single film winning the Oscar, but one, Live Action Short Film, ended in a tie. Both “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva” won.

98th Oscars HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Jack Piatt, Sam A. Davis, Natalie Musteata, and Alexandre Singh, winners of the Best Live Action Short Film Award for “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva”, pose in the press room during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/Getty Images) (Brianna Bryson/Getty Images)

Ties are rare but not unheard of. The last time it happened was in 2013 when “Skyfall” and “Zero Dark Thirty” won for sound editing and in 1969 when Katharine Hepburn and Barbara Streisand both won for Best Actress. In all, there were seven ties at the Oscars, USA Today reported.

While it was a night of celebration, it was also a night of remembrance. Streisand took the stage to honor the memory of her costar and close friend Robert Redford with the Oscar-winning song “The Way We Were” from their film of the same name, The New York Times reported.

98th Oscars Barbra Streisand speaks onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Billy Crystal was alone to start the tribute to Rob Reiner stood shoulder to shoulder to pay tribute to Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead in their home in December. The “When Harry Met Sally” actor shared, “I met Mr. Rob Reiner when I was cast as his best friend in an episode of ‘All in the Family’ and it went so well that Rob said, ‘It was fun playing your best friend. Why don’t we keep it going?’ And it was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller,” Variety reported. He ended his tribute with “And for us who had the privilege of working with and knowing him and loving him, all we can say is, buddy, what fun we had storming the castle,” referring to “The Princess Bride.” When he was done speaking, several stars from the gamut of movies made by Rob Reiner stood behind him.

98th Oscars HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: (L-R) Michael McKean, Christopher Guest, Jerry O'Connell, Wil Wheaton, Fred Savage, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Carol Kane, Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, Kiefer Sutherland, Demi Moore, Kevin Pollak, Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, John Cusack and Daphne Zuniga speak onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The inspiration for Miranda Priestly in “The Devil Wears Prada,” Anna Wintour, joined Anne Hathaway to present the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design to “Frankenstein.”

Here is the complete list of nominees and winners, winners in bold:

Best Picture

“Bugonia”

“F1″

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothéee Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro,. “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Train Dreams”

Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon,” written by Robert Kaplow

“It Was Just An Accident,” written by Jafar Panahi, collaborators Nader Saivar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian

“Marty Supreme,” written by Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

“Sentimental Value,” written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

“Sinners,” Ryan Coogler

Animated Short Film

“Butterfly”

“Forevergreen”

“The Girl Who Cried Pearls”

“Retirement Plan”

“The Three Sisters”

Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“Sinners”

Achievement in Casting

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“The Secret Agent”

“Sinners”

Live Action Short Film (TIE)

“Butcher’s Stain”

“A Friend of Dorothy”

“Jane Austen’s Period Drama”

“ The Singers”

“Two People Exchanging Saliva”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein ”

“Kokuho”

“Sinners”

“The Smashing Machine”

“The Ugly Stepsister”

Original Score

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Animated Feature Film

“Arco”

“Elio”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Little Amelie or The Character of Rain”

“Zootopia 2″

Cinematography

“Frankenstein

“Marty Supreme

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

Documentary Feature Film

“The Alabama Solution”

“Come See Me In The Good Light”

“Cutting Through Rocks”

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin”

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Documentary Short Film

“All The Empty Rooms”

“Armed Only With A Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”

“Children No More: Were and Are Gone”

“The Devil is Busy”

“Perfectly A Strangeness”

Film Editing

“F1″

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

International Feature Film

“The Secret Agent” Brazil

“It Was Just An Accident,” France

“Sentimental Value,” Norway

“Sirat,” Spain

“The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Tunisia

Original Song

“Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”

“Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

“I Lied to You” from “Sinners”

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

“Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”

Production Design

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Sound

“F1″

“Frankenstein”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

“Sirat”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“F1″

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“The Lost Bus”

“Sinners”

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