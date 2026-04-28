Monte Coleman, 3-time Super Bowl champion with Washington, dies at 68

Former linebacker Monte Coleman, a three-time Super Bowl champion who spent his entire 16-year NFL career with Washington, died on Sunday, the Commanders announced. He was 68.

No cause of death was given.

The Arkansas native also coached at Arkansas-Pine Bluff from 2008 to 2017, winning a Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2012.

“Monte Coleman was one of the greatest players in Washington history,” Josh Harris, the Commanders’ controlling owner, said in a statement. “He was one of the pillars of our championship defenses having played for all three Super Bowl-winning teams. His durability and leadership set the standard for what it meant to suit up for the Burgundy & Gold.”

We mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever suit up in the Burgundy & Gold, Monte Coleman



Our heartfelt condolences are with his loved ones pic.twitter.com/m5F1rT0mKG — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 26, 2026

Coleman played linebacker for Washington from 1979 to 1994, appearing in four Super Bowls while winning three of them.

He appeared in 215 regular-season games -- secondl only to Darrell Green -- and started in 62 of them. His 999 tackles rank second in franchise history to Green’s 1,162.

Coleman also intercepted 17 passes, returning three for touchdowns.

Coleman was born Nov. 4, 1957, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, WTOP reported. He began his college career as a walk-on at Central Arkansas and set a school record with 22 interceptions.

He also becamed the first player in school history to be drafted when Washington selected him in the 11th round of the NFL draft in 1979.

A legend. A leader. A Golden Lion forever. 🕊️🦁



We mourn the loss of Coach Monte Coleman, whose impact on UAPB Football and countless lives will never be forgotten.



Forever in our hearts 💛 pic.twitter.com/qE94K5b5s6 — 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (@UAPBLionsRoar) April 26, 2026

“Coach Coleman represented everything we strive for at UAPB excellence, integrity, and a relentless commitment to developing our student-athletes,” Cliff Robinson, UAPB Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Chris Robinson said in a news release. “His legacy is not only written in championships and honors, but in the lives he changed every single day.”

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