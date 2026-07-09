Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood perform ‘Ringing Hollow’ in London ahead of Stones’ album release

LONDON — In the lead-up to the debut of the Rolling Stones’ 25th album, band members Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood previewed one of its songs at an event in London.

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The Stones’ front man and guitarist played an acoustic version of “Ringing Hollow,” from the “Foreign Tongues” album, which debuts on Friday, Rolling Stone reported.

In a clip posted on the band’s official Instagram and X accounts, Jagger, Wood, and keyboardist Matt Clifford sang in what appeared to be an intimate gathering, according to the magazine.

“So this just happened in London …” the caption leading the clip reads. “Mick and Ronnie have surprised guests at a special event, with a performance of Ringing Hollow, from the new album Foreign Tongues – out this Friday!”

It was unclear where the event was held in London, or why lead guitarist Keith Richards was not performing, Rolling Stone reported.

One person reacting to the Instagram post even asked, “Where’s Keef?”

[ Mick Jagger adds voice to singalong during British pub’s folk session ]

Jagger and Wood were photographed at an album launch event at St. Clement Hotel in London on Wednesday, and it is possible that their impromptu jam was held there, according to the magazine.

“‘Ringing Hollow,’ a country rocker that displays the influence Gram Parsons’ had on the Stones, is Jagger and Keith Richards‘ kiss-off letter to the U.S.,” according to a review by Rolling Stone.

“‘Well, I was madly in love with you/Before we ever met,’ Jagger sings. ‘I saw all your movies/I smoked your cigarettes.’ But now, ‘Lady Liberty is wearing a frown.’”

The band has already released a few cuts ahead of the album’s release, Rolling Stone reported. They include “Jealous Lover” and “Divine Intervention,” along with singles “In the Stars” and “Rough and Twisted,” the magazine reported.

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