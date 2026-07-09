National media expect Georgia to get immediate offensive contributions from two freshmen

Georgia wants to build its program through the high school recruiting ranks. Only Notre Dame signed more blue-chip recruits in the 2026 recruiting cycle, while the Bulldogs added the fewest number of transfers in the SEC this offseason.

With so much new incoming talent, a few are bound to break through right away. It happens every season, with Dontrell Glover, Elijah Griffin and others all making an impact for the 2025 team. All of those players are entering their second seasons at Georgia this fall.

Even with so much talent on the roster, Georgia is going to see a few freshmen help out right away this season.

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