Mick Jagger adds voice to singalong during British pub’s folk session

Wild horses couldn’t drag Mick Jagger away from a chance to sing. And if you start him up, he’ll never stop.

[ Read more trending news ]

The Rolling Stones’ lead singer made an impromptu singing appearance at a British pub in Oxford on Sunday, the BBC reported.

Jagger, 82, was at the Half Moon in St. Clements and decided to perform during the venue’s weekly folk session, according to the news outlet.

Mick Jagger joins folk night at Oxford pub for a singalong https://t.co/G0lPJoSsM8 — The Times and Sunday Times (@thetimes) June 11, 2026

A spokesperson for the Irish-themed bar told the BBC that the venue was “delighted” by Jagger’s “surprise cameo.”

[ Rolling Stones’ new album, ‘Foreign Tongues,’ set for July 10 release ]

Jagger performed “Handsome Molly,” a song he once covered on “Wandering Spirit,“ his 1993 solo album, The Times of London reported.

Sir @MickJagger and partner Melanie Hamrick visited Oriel College on Sunday as guests of the Provost and Lady Mendoza. Mick joined students at Evensong and dined at High Table.



After dinner and drinks in the SCR a small group went off to the pub where Mick gave an impromptu… pic.twitter.com/5O55tFMjCQ — Oriel College (@OrielOxford) June 10, 2026

Jagger visited the pub with his partner, Melanie Hamrick, as guests of Oriel College, the BBC reported. They joined students at Evensong at the college’s chapel and then had a meal at the college’s high table, according to the college.

“After dinner and drinks in the SCR (Senior Common Room) a small group went off to the pub where Mick gave an impromptu performance with Rolling Stones keyboard player Matt Clifford and Oriel Politics academic Robert Cheah,” the college tweeted.

Jagger last performed with the Rolling Stones in 2024 as part of the group’s Hackney Diamonds Tour.

The band’s new album, “Foreign Tongues,” their 25th, will be released on July 10.

0 of 43

©2026 Cox Media Group